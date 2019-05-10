







Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, PATRICIA BURKS HYRE, passed away at home on May 2, 2019, following a long illness. Born on December 31, 1931, she was the daughter of Letha Mills Burks Davis and Clifford Oakley Burks, both of whom predeceased her, her father when she was only four. Her younger brother, Clifford Oakley Burks Junior, also predeceased her. She was the recent widow of Dr. G. Richard Hyre, to whom she was married for fifty-four years. Survivors include her only child, Rebecca Fletcher McNeer (Gregory), and her two grandsons, on whom she doted, Timothy Richard Kinsey Junior (Mary Lynn) and Andrew Fletcher Kinsey (Kelly), as well as four great-grandchildren, Isabella Rabun Kinsey, Abigail Elizabeth Kinsey, Ella Burks Kinsey and Fletcher Morris Kinsey. Mrs. Hyre attended Huntington schools and Marshall University. Early in her work life she was a travel agent, leading tours to Europe and once, by official request in a disputed custody case, she was a part of the rescue of a child from East to West Germany. She was also a qualified dental assistant and worked for many years in her husband's dental office. Later, she was a part-time employee of the Internal Revenue Service during tax seasons, where she began to develop a keen financial expertise. She played golf for a number of years in the women's nine-hole group at Guyan and Golf Country Club and enjoyed friendships made amongst her decades-long bridge group. Painting, ceramics, cooking, crewel embroidery, even decoupage were crafts she mastered and shared. She remained curious and eager to learn new things. To her small family, she was ever unselfish, encouraging and wise, and we are grateful for her abiding interest, guidance and presence in our lives. We loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before the service in the church parlor on the second floor of the parish house. The Reverend James H. Morgan will officiate. Committal in the garden immediately following the service. The family is grateful to the Reverend William DeMoss of Crossroads United Methodist Church who remained a faithful friend and pastor to both Dr. and Mrs. Hyre. We are also deeply indebted to Dr. Matthew Harris and his wonderful office staff and to Dr. Panos Ignatiadus for the care they faithfully rendered to Mrs. Hyre for decades. The loving, knowledgeable and compassionate care of their dear caregivers was truly a blessing. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington or to the garden fund of Trinity Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019