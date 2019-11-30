|
PATRICIA "PAT" EUBANK, 79, of Huntington, wife of William "Bill" Eubank, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her residence. She was a former waitress with Dwight's on 1st Street in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019