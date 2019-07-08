The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
PATRICIA F. EISEL

PATRICIA F. EISEL, 90, of Huntington, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was a long-time member and advocate of Trinity Episcopal Church and a well-loved Cabell County School teacher for more than 30 years. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dayton E. Eisel Jr. ("Buddy"); her daughter, Susan L. Eisel; her sister, Jacqueline Mullins; and brother, Jim Friel. Survivors include her son, Dayton E. Eisel III ("Trey") and his wife, Jill; her daughter, Becky Cooley and her husband, David; three grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A private service will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with interment immediately thereafter in the church's columbarium. Patricia was abundantly blessed throughout her life with the love and laughter of her many friends and family, and the family would prefer any further expressions of gratitude to be directed to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. The family has requested no flowers. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 8, 2019
