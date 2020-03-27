|
PATRICIA FITZGERALD SUTTLES, 81, of Greenwood, Ind., formerly of Ashland, Ky., widow of Clay Suttles, died March 24 at home. She was a retired teacher's aide at Summit Elementary and bookkeeper and partner in Clay Suttles Auto Repair, and worked at Second National Bank in Ashland. Private graveside service will be at East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky. There is no public visitation. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020