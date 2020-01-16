|
|
PATRICIA G. "PATTY" ROSE, 72, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord January 15, 2020, at home. She was born June 21, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Cremeans. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Spurlock, three brothers, one sister and two foster sisters. She was raised by Joyce and Carl Caldwell. She was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, William "Willie" Rose; one son, Billy and Jennifer Rose; one sister, Linda Hayes; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Brooke, Carley, Caitlyn, Brandi, Quinn and Zack; five great-grandchildren; and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020