Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
PATRICIA GAIL "GAY" PARSLEY, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born April 24, 1938, in Mingo County, W.Va., daughter of the late Floyd and Ella Brewer Parsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Reynolds; two brothers, James "Bud" Parsley and Randolph "Con" Parsley; and one sister, Floydella "Cricket" Morris. She is survived by one son, Randy Parsley and spouse Robert Spiller of Marlborough, Conn.; one granddaughter, Olivia Spiller; three sisters, Frances Preece of Inez, Ky., Ann "Tootie" Ratcliff of Proctorville, Ohio, and Margaret "Brownie" Whitt of Vinton, Va.; special family, Sandy Ratcliff Evans, Eddie and Uriah Evans of Proctorville, Ohio; her Alabama family, Jo Ann, Paige and Katelyn Brasher; and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020
