PATRICIA IRENE KELLER WEED, 86, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Westerville, Ohio, and a member of the Church of the Messiah. Pat was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Edward T. Edmonds and Gertrude Harshbarger Edmonds. Her father, a successful businessman, truly lived his Christian beliefs; he donated frequently and generously to charitable causes. Pat was profoundly influenced by her father, and, like him, made faith the lodestar of her life. In 1954, she married James Richard Keller. They had three daughters, Catherine Dougherty, Julia Keller and Lisa Keller. Pat earned her undergraduate and master's degrees in English Literature at Marshall University. She taught English for many years at Chesapeake High School in Chesapeake, Ohio, across the river from Huntington. Until his death in 1984, James Keller was a mathematics professor at Marshall. In 1992, Pat moved to Columbus with her second husband, Donald C. Weed. He died in 2009, after which Pat settled in Westerville. She loved the Westerville Senior Center and participated in many theatrical productions there with great relish. Other passions included water aerobics classes at the Westerville Community Center; her book groups at the Westerville Senior Center and the Blendon Township Senior Center; growing vegetables and flowers; and any activity that involved dogs. In addition to her daughters, her family includes her sister, Susanne Jones; her brothers, Joseph, James and John Edmonds; three grandchildren, Colleen Sosa, Christopher Dougherty and Julianna Poole-Sawyer; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Dougherty. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Edmonds, and by her granddaughter, Annie Kate Goodwin. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Church of the Messiah at 51 N. State St. in Westerville, with the assistance of Newcomer Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. in the church lounge.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020