|
|
PATRICIA MARY FICARRA McNEELY. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 27, 1927, Patricia Mary Ficarra McNeely was the daughter of Lillian Powell Ficarra and David Ficarra of Brooklyn, N.Y. She peacefully passed away while surrounded by her family on September 15, 2019, at the age of 92, in Englewood, Fla. After raising her children in Newburgh, N.Y., she moved to West Virginia. Patricia Mary was a resident of Ranger, W.Va., for over 40 years and was an active member of Ranger United Baptist Church. Loving wife to her late husband, Howard "Poppy" T. McNeely, and mother to Louis Matarazzo, Jeanne Manns, and late sons Cpl. Steven Matarazzo and David Matarazzo. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Phillip Ficarra, David Ficarra and George Ficarra, and grandson, Steven Manns. Survivors include her sister, Jeanne F. Becker of Ona, W.Va.; son, Louis (Ellie) Matarazzo of Englewood, Fla.; daughter, Jeanne Manns of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Linda (Neal) Buckland, Joseph (Hillary) Matarazzo and Bobbie Manns; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Abby, Isabel and Sam.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019