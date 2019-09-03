|
PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Roy "Corkey" Ellis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born April 25, 1944, in Huntington, to the late Ralph Waldo and Lelia Pauline Brumfield Barbour. She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church where she served as minister of music for over 40 years. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a son, Tom W. Ellis (Stephanie); daughter, Sara Simpson (Phil); five grandchildren, Zachary and Molly Simpson and Nathan, Bradley and Avery Ellis; sister, Nancy Riley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Margaret Ellis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the New Baptist Church with Pastor Trent Eastman presiding. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the New Baptist Church. The family requests contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019