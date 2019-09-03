The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS Obituary




PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Roy "Corkey" Ellis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born April 25, 1944, in Huntington, to the late Ralph Waldo and Lelia Pauline Brumfield Barbour. She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church where she served as minister of music for over 40 years. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a son, Tom W. Ellis (Stephanie); daughter, Sara Simpson (Phil); five grandchildren, Zachary and Molly Simpson and Nathan, Bradley and Avery Ellis; sister, Nancy Riley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Margaret Ellis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the New Baptist Church with Pastor Trent Eastman presiding. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the New Baptist Church. The family requests contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now