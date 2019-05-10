







PATRICIA S. BILLUPS, 88, of Ceredo, passed away at home on her birthday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Kenova, a daughter of the late Carl Staley and Rosalie Staley Ratcliff. Also predeceasing Mrs. Billups were her siblings, Mary Childers, John Staley and Carl Staley. Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years, James T. Billups of Ceredo; her children, Paul A. Billups (Kathy), Leigh Ann Johnson (Richard) and Jon Andrew Billups; along with the grandchildren that she adored, Morgan Billups, Sarah Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Emily Billups, Jenna Marie Billups; and daughter-in-law, Lora Billups. Mrs. Billups held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marshall University and had a deep passion for learning and education, spending her career as a classroom teacher and administrator in the Wayne County school system. She was most proud of the years she spent as a first-grade teacher and the many Ceredo and Kenova students she influenced with her love of reading. Pursuant to her request, a graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo, with the Rev. H. Scott Byard officiating. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Town of Ceredo Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 691, Ceredo, WV 25507. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019