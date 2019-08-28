Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
PATRICK DAVID DANIELS, 68, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, in Jefferson, Wis., his hometown for the past 45 years, where he retired from Spacesaver Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Maxine; brother, Tommy; and sister, Martha. Surviving are his daughter, Kristine (Vidal), son, Matthew, loving grandchildren, Jackson, Jordin and Jasmine, stepchildren, Buffy and Michelle, brothers, Donald, Jimmy (Patricia) and Larry, and sister, Patricia Baxter, all of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
