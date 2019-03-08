







PATSY STEEL MCCOY JEFFERSON, 79, of Culloden, formerly of Princeton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the Cabell Health Care Center, Ona. She was born June 22, 1939, in Lavalette, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ira Steel and Arlene Marie Yentoch McCoy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Otterbein Jefferson, and her daughter, Margaret Ann Jefferson Moore. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School, graduate of Huntington School of Business and a member of First United Methodist Church of Barboursville. She enjoyed reading, flowers, cooking and was well known by her colorful hats and matching tennis shoes. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy (Ted) Crew of Avon, Ohio, Conn and Lora McCoy (Tom Murphy) of Culloden; two brothers, Ira (Mary) McCoy of Gandeeville, W.Va., and Larry McCoy of Loveland, Ohio; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary