|
|
|
PAUL ARTHUR DICKERSON, 81, of Ceredo, husband of Paula Hampton Dickerson, died March 18 in the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. He retired from Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kenova United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund at 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 25530.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More