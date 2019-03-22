







PAUL ARTHUR "JADO" DICKERSON, beloved husband, Pappy and brother, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Paul was born November 2, 1937, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Henry Hansford and Charlene Bash Dickerson. After graduating from high school and two years of college, Paul joined the US Navy. Members of American Legion Post #93 Kenova will perform Military rites. Paul retired from Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant where he was a foreman. He attended Kenova United Methodist Church and The First Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael, and a brother, Charles H. (Butch) Dickerson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Paula Hampton Dickerson; four daughters, Alicia (Kelly) Callaghan, Tammy Lucas, Tina (Perry) Sarver and Terry Hodgens; one son, Tommy Turner; six grandchildren, Meagan, Brittany, Morgan, Kristopher, Josh and Tyler; six great-grandchildren, Bella, Livy, Kinley, Weston, Harlynn and Hank; one sister, Mary Hampton, who he called "Sis"; one brother, Roger (Shelley) Dickerson; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Kenova United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard and Pastor Jim Richards officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the KUMC Kitchen Fund, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.