The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
PAUL D. HOLLAND

PAUL D. HOLLAND Obituary

PAUL D. HOLLAND, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born July 15, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Arnold Gillispie Holland and Cora Louise Lemley Holland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey Holland. Paul was a US Navy veteran and a graduate of Fairland High School. Survivors include his children, Scott Holland, Eric Holland and Shawn (Joni) Holland, all of California, Matt (Chrissy) Holland of South Point and Andrew Jayson Holland of Chesapeake, Ohio; sisters, Kay Moser and Kathy Nicholas, both of Proctorville, Ohio; brother, Terry Holland of Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
