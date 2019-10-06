|
|
PAUL DAVID DONAHOE, 78, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., widower of Erma Mae Donahoe, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital. He was born January 11, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Paul Waitman and Annalaur Walker Donahoe. He also had a granddaughter, Tasha Nicole Wear, precede him in death. Paul graduated from Barboursville High School, was a U.S. Marine veteran, worked as an auto mechanic and retired as a truck driver. Survivors include his two daughters, Paula Donahoe and Deloria Lamm, both of Winchester, Ky.; a son, Paul David Donahoe Jr. of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Mae and Charles Douglas of Russell, Ky.; two brothers, Harold Stephen Donahoe of Lakeland, Fla., and Kenneth Ray Donahoe of Huntington; six grandchildren, Brett Donahoe, Cody Donahoe and wife Kellie Donahoe, Dustin Donahoe, Stephen Lamm, Jonathan Lamm and wife Alexis Lamm, and Danielle Berryman; a loving friend, Lynda Hughes of Spring City, Tenn.; and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Ross Thornton officiating. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit after noon on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019