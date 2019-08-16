|
REV. PAUL DAVID FERGUSON, 54, of Ironton, husband of Crystal Sundstrom Ferguson, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was the youth pastor of Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene youth group. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019