The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
View Map
PAUL E. DAY

REV. PAUL E. DAY, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1928, in Cabell County, a son of the late Delbert and Goldie Bledsoe Day. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Day, and one sister, Stella Chapman. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Evelyn Dean Day; two sons, Harry Day and David Day; one sister, Dorothy Donahoe (Ronald); one brother, Kenny Day (Jeannie); six grandchildren, Chase Day (Marlisa), Shawn Day, Candace Johnson, Jessica Jarrell (Will), Christi Gromis (Tim) and James Ellis; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Chris Fulks and Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
