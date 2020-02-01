|
On January 29, a Lincoln County icon gained his heavenly wings. PAUL E. "SKIP" WINTERS JR., 73, passed away at Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was well-loved by so many lives that he touched. Skip grew up in Branchland, W.Va., and attended Guyan Valley High School where he excelled in sports, playing basketball, football and track. He graduated from GV in 1964 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Education from West Virginia State College and a Master's Degree from Marshall University. Skip married his high school sweetheart, Sally, and they spent 53 years together. He began teaching at Guyan Valley in 1969 where he taught West Virginia History for many years. He would arrange a trip each year for his 8th-grade students to tour West Virginia. He loved to teach and was incredibly knowledgeable of our state. At the time he retired, he had taught the most WV Golden Horseshoe winners in the state. He eventually became principal of GV, and many of his past students have stated how much Skip meant to them during their high school years. Skip coached football, baseball, basketball and wrestling at Guyan Valley, with his 1979 basketball team winning a state championship. He built friendships with the kids he coached that continued until his death. He took great pride in the years that he coached, most especially the years he coached his son, John, on the baseball team. Skip loved attending church and spending time outdoors. He loved teaching Bible study, fishing, hunting and golfing. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns, though you wouldn't think so from all his complaining when they lost. He loved to listen to music and would torture his kids by playing Boxcar Willie music on road trips. After retirement, he moved to Lavalette to be closer to his kids and spent much of his free time on the golf course, even hitting a hole-in-one in 2018. Skip had a love for life, enjoyed being around people and telling stories. Nothing meant more to him, though, than family. Anyone that knew him, knows he was never at a loss for words when it came to his children and grandchildren. He loved attending their games and concerts. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Sally Ann (Woodall) Winters, and two children, John Winters (Tammy) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Rebecca Winters-Chapman (Jack) of Huntington; a sister, Annetta Swanson of Pleasant View, W.Va.; brother, Byron Winters; and grandchildren, Tess Harmon, Gunner Harmon, Riley Winters and Claire Winters. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Paula Ann Winters; mother, Beryl Winters; father, Paul E. Winters Sr.; and infant brother, Rodney Winters. Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastors Chuck Adkins and Milton Clem officiating. Visitation will be held at the Guyan Valley Gymnasium in Branchland, W.Va., on Sunday, February 2, from noon to 3 p.m.