







PAUL EDWARD HARGIS SR. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday at Living Waters Free Methodist Church, Altizer, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Plyburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church after noon. He was a loving wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nelia Plyburn Hargis, and a brother, Frankie Hargis. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 60 years, Shirley Hargis; five children, Debbie Hargis (Mitchell) Blankenship, Kathy Hargis (Phil) Jones, Rhonda Hargis (Jamey) Sellards, Paul Hargis Jr. and Carrie Hargis (Thomas) Robinson; grandchildren, Tracie and John Thocher, Cindy and Dustin McCoy, Andrew Jones and Chelsea Hooker, Amber Jones and fiance, Chris Pockett, Jessica and Chris Lemon, Kayla and David Bowen, Jamey Ray and Andrea Sellards, Isaiah Sellards, Malachi Sellards, Emily Sellards, Miranda Hargis, Sarah and Rodney Blackshire, Anna Robinson and Matthew Tomblin; and a host of great grandchildren; a brother, Ernie Hargis; sisters, Bertha Hager and Lana Faye Donahue; and wonderful caregiver, Penny Ferguson, who has been like a daughter to him. He is gone but will live on in our hearts forever. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019