Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map

PAUL EVERETT JARRELL

PAUL EVERETT JARRELL Obituary

PAUL EVERETT JARRELL, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, February 17, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Mark Jarrell. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born November 14, 1927, in Thealka, Ky., a son of the late Edwin and Clara Dale Jarrell. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran as well as a retired welder for Martiki Coal in Martin County, Kentucky, and Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton, Ohio. Preceding him in death were a sister, Esteen Webb, and two brothers, David Jarrell and Bennie Jarrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Minnie Marie Aldridge Jarrell; a daughter, Brenda Waugh and husband David of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Arthur Jarrell and wife Jennifer of Casselberry, Fla., Donald Jarrell and wife Leilani of Browns Summit, N.C.; a granddaughter, Alicia Haugen of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Elswick. He is also survived by four sisters, Sarah Hysell of Columbus, Ohio, Lenore Ferguson of Gallipolis, Ohio, Molly O'Donell of Princeton, W.Va., Maxine Smith and husband Jerry of Weaver, Ala.; two brothers, Albert Jarrell and wife Betty of Princeton, W.Va., Joseph Jarrell of North Carolina; and a special friend, Lance Partlow. Friends may call from noon until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care and kindness shown during such a difficult time.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
