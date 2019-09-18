|
PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Byrom, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019