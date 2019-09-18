Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BYROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM

Send Flowers
PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM Obituary




PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Byrom, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries