PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, ran into the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Rob Jones. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born April 18, 1945, in Oklahoma, a son of the late Paul John and Faye Elkins Byrom. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Paul was supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education and an avid collector of antiques. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son Paul Byrom Jr., and brother John Byrom. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Judy Ann Epperly Byrom; daughters Melissa Byrom Corsi and Jacqueline Dial; sons Michael Borstein and Brian Borstein; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Randolph Byrom. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019