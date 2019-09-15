|
PAUL FREDERICK HARBOUR, 91, husband of the late Beatrice Walden Harbour, of Clinton, S.C., died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Magnolia Manor in Greenville. He was born in Milton, W.Va., to the late Emsley and Lucy Hudgins Harbour. Mr. Harbour was a self-employed businessman, owning several successful companies throughout his life. He owned Harbour Oil Company and was an oil distribution agent for Mobil Oil. His restaurant, The Charcoal House, and car wash, Fair Price, were among his other ventures. Mr. Harbour was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel, commissioned by the governor for his service and accomplishments on behalf of others. Flying his airplane, boating, gardening and time spent with his horse brought him much pleasure over the years. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Harbour, and a sister, Gerolene Harbour. Mr. Harbour is survived by his daughters, Susan Johnson Collins (David) of West Virginia, Nancy Jackson (Wes) of Donalds and Paula Chaney (John) of Chappells; and five grandchildren, Beth Bates, Joe Jackson, Bo Johnson, Cody Johnson and Jordan Chaney. A service to celebrate Mr. Harbour's life will be noon Friday, September 20, 2019, in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville, S.C., is assisting the Harbour family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019