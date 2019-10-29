|
PAUL HERBERT HAAS, 73, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Linda Edwards Haas, died Oct. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from GTE and Verizon, and was a Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019