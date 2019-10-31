Home

PAUL JENNINGS KAZEE Sr.

PAUL JENNINGS KAZEE SR., 84, of Huntington, widower of Patty Boytek Kazee and Lillian Carter Kazee, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from Kroger and was owner of rental properties throughout the Tri-State area. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
