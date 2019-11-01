|
|
PAUL JENNINGS KAZEE SR., 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born October 30, 1935, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Sam and Sylvia Kazee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Patty Boytek Kazee and Lillian Carter Kazee; son, Paul Kazee Jr.; five brothers, Max, Charles, Jerry, Butch and Larry Kazee; four sisters, JoAnn Griesmer, Norma Bates, Sharon Willingham and Barbara Browning. He retired from Kroger and was the owner of many rental properties throughout the Tri-State area. Paul is survived by one daughter, Lynda Kazee Cook of Huntington, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Kim Stone of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Karen Kazee; two stepsons, Robby and David Long, both of Huntington, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, David (Jenny) Kazee, Heather (Jesse) Jobst, Ashley and Timothy Cook, Jeff (Christina) and Lee (Rebecca) Ferguson, and Tabitha Long; sixteen great-grandchildren; four sisters, Margaret Drenner and Shirley Clower, both of Gadsen, Ala., Letia (David) Workman of Dallas, Ga., and Marilyn Perry of Spartanburg, S.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and so many special friends too numerous to name. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, by Pastor Tom Jones at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019