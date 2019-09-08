|
|
PAUL KNIGHT JR., 82, of Lesage, died Thursday September 5, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday September 9, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary Huntington, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Paul was born September 6, 1936, in Lesage, a son of the late William Paul and Bessie Marie Carter Knight. Paul was owner and operator of Paul's Feed & Garage, Lesage, and a member of Oak Hill UBI Church. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Frances Jean Knight. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Knight; one daughter, Penny (Rick) Clary of Lesage; three grandchildren, Ricky (Misty) Clary of West Hamlin, W.Va., Tiffany (Robert) Mace of Huntington and Paul Tucker Clary of Lesage; three great-grandchildren, McKenzi Clary, Emma and Riley Mace; and one sister, Peggy Hill of St. Albans. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oak Hill UBI Church or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019