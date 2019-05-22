|
PAUL L. JORDAN JR., 76, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Martin Jordan, died May 20 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He served as a Lieutenant on the Huntington Fire Department and as an Arson Investigator. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
