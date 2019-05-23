







PAUL L. "PJ" JORDAN JR., 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in The Ohio State University Wexler Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Paul L. Jordan Sr. and Ruth Dillon Jordan. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Londeree officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Masonic Rites conducted by Minerva Lodge #13, Barboursville. While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations may also be made in his memory to the Pea Ridge Baptist Church Children's Ministry. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Huntington Fire Department, an Arson Investigator, former firefighter with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, an employee of Henson and Kitchen Mortuary since 1972, Ordained Minister, Ham Radio Operator KD8CRW, member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church, volunteer at HIMG and member of the Minerva Lodge #13, Barboursville. PJ never missed his grandchildren's sporting events; his grandchildren were a huge part of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Jordan; two sisters, Connie Perry and Suzanne Jordan; and nephew, Greg Perry. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Martin Jordan of Huntington, W.Va.; one daughter, Elizabeth Nicely (Shane) of Hurricane, W.Va.; two sons, Paul L. Jordan III (Patty) of Williamstown, W.Va., and Tracy Jordan (Heather) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Emily (Cory) Metz, Hannah Jordan, Abigail Jordan, Jordan Nicely and Jaxon Nicely, Shelby Nicely, Courtney Morrow and Blake Morrow; niece, Terri McConda of Russell, Ky. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019