PAUL LEWIS PINSON, 65, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Crum Pinson, died Aug. 28 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a production scheduler at SWVA KY, Kentucky Electric Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Putnam Stadium Restoration c/o Donna Suttle, 1520 Lexington, Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
