PAUL NATHANIEL SMITH, 42, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Ray Leffingwell of Paradise Island, Fla., and Amanda Smith Leffingwell of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a construction worker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019