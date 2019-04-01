







PAUL RAY BUTCHER, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away in his sleep Friday, March 29, 2019. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Melany Napier- Butcher. Also left to grieve are his children, daughter, Nancy (Rick) Blankenship; granddaughter, Tori; daughter, Susan (Michael) Sadler; grandson, Isaac; son, Paul Edward Kyle (Beth) Butcher; and their children, Grace, Silas, Elise and Adalyn, aka Papa's "Cutie Pie." Paul also leaves behind his brother, Joe Butcher; wonderful friends and Harley buddies, Jay, Steve, Scott, Frank, Larry and several others. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends that loved him dearly and will miss him. Paul retired from USPS after 34 years of service and also retired from Allegiant Airlines as a manager after 10 years of service. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, with a memorial service to follow at 7:30 p.m. with his lifelong friend Rick Gue, Pastor Rob Jones and Pastor Steve Willis officiating. We ask that this be a time of remembrance, and request that you share with us a precious memory, pictures or write a memory for us to have and hold dear to our hearts. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Covenant Christian School, Annual Fund/Paul Butcher Memorial Tuition Scholarship Fund, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, WV 25701. His wishes were to be cremated and taken back to the place he loved spending time with his family and friends, Holden Beach, N.C. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary