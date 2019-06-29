|
|
PAUL RAY STALEY, 44, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1974, in Cabell County, a son of the late James Paul and Elizabeth Jane Murphy Staley. He was a member of the Marine Corps League. He is survived by his wife, Summer May Staley; three daughters, Courtney Staley, Samantha Staley and Kasandra Woods; four sisters, Debbie Ramey (Kevin), Diane Rayburn (Dwayne), Marie Kerr (Wayne) and Mary Farley; one brother, Clyde Staley; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 29, 2019