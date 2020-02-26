|
|
PAUL STEPHEN ADKINS, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born July 25, 1970, in Parma, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Leona Poline Adkins. He was a former employee of Heiner's Bakery and was a veteran of Desert Storm, having served in the US Army as a combat medic. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Salmons Adkins; five daughters, Paris Adkins, Tori Adkins, Jackson "Dani" Adkins, Piper Adkins and Zoie Bouniady; three sisters, Janette (Ray) Adkins-Kamps, Lisa Adkins-Cowgill and Patricia (Bill) Adkins-Dobbins; one brother, Bill Dohm; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Loyce Johnson of Salt Rock; and very special friends, the Deering family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wallace Funeral Home to assist in funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020