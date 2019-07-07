|
|
PAUL WAYNE FLETCHER, 59, of Huntington, passed away July 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Lennie Romans. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born December 10, 1959, a son of the late Willie and Letha Porter Esque. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheri Adkins Fletcher, and one brother, James Fletcher. He is survived by one daughter, Tara Fletcher of Huntington; one son, Scott Fletcher of Huntington; three sisters, Margaret Meadows of South Point, Ohio, Sharon Keaton of Barboursville and Jeanette Christian of Huntington; two brothers, Ray Fletcher and Timmy Esque, both of Wayne; four grandchildren, Maddison, Dakota, Nevaeh and McKenzie. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019