







PAULA ANN ALLAN, age 69, died April 15, 2019, of complications from glioblastoma. Born in Huntington, she was the daughter of Carl B. Miller and Pauline (Jackson) Miller. Paula graduated from Huntington High School in 1967 and received a BA from Marshall University in 1971 and an MA from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, TX, in 1972. Paula was a Registered Dietician. She moved to Amherst, Mass., with her husband, Glenn Allan, in 1973 to work at the VA Hospital in Leeds, Mass. Following that she started the Dietetic Technician program at Holyoke Community College. She later worked for Yours For Children Inc. for 25 years. Yours For Children helps oversee the USDA food program for licensed home day care providers. Paula enjoyed the relationships she formed while traveling to different day care provider homes. She could talk to anyone and was always up for solving any problems they may have had. Paula was a skilled golfer, having won the woman's club championship at Amherst Golf Club multiple times. She was usually in head-to-head competition with her friend Michelle, and at one time she held the woman's course record with a 75! Long Lake in Naples, Maine, was Paula's favorite getaway for the summer, whether sitting on the dock solving the problems of the world with her dearest friend, Mary, or having coffee on the deck with her daughter, Erica. You could always count on Paula for support, advice or just some good old-fashioned fun. Paula also enjoyed time with her cat, Simon, who would follow her over to Mary's to join in on the problem solving. However, the highlight of Paula's year was meeting her three best high school friends, Susie, Margaret and Betsy, in Sanibel Island, Fla., for a week of sitting on the beach and chatting up a storm. Paula is survived by her husband of 48 years, Glenn; her daughter, Erica; and new son-in-law, Brian Chute. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Amherst, Mass., on June 1 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Donations in Paula's memory can be made to Dakin Humane Society at www.dakinhumane.org. Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019