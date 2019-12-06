The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
PAULA M. HAMPTON


1947 - 2019
PAULA M. HAMPTON Obituary

PAULA M. HAMPTON, 72, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Interment will be in Cyrus Cemetery. She was born May 28, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Paul and Mabel Lawhorn Berry. She was a member of Christ Temple. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Berry. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ron Hampton; two daughters, Jamie Hampton Mathews (John) and April Hampton Haun (Heath); three grandchildren, Brittany McClellan, Ashlee Mathews and Piper Haun; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kyler McClellan; two sisters, Jean Bailey and Patti Keller; and a niece, Mendy Turner. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
