PAULA SUE GILKERSON

PAULA SUE GILKERSON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Roy Akers officiating. Interment will follow in Wayne Cemetery, Wayne W.Va. Paula was born December 1, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of Freda Brooks Gilkerson and Edward R. Gilkerson (Nellie). In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by one brother, James Edward Gilkerson; one sister, Pamela Jewel Gilkerson and a special cousin Elizabeth Ann Marcum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
