PAULINE ADKINS, 81, of Milton, passed away September 9, 2019, at her home. She was born April 16, 1938, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cecil and Mildred Canterbury Akers. She was also preceded in death by one son, Franklin "Todd" Adkins; her siblings, Annabelle Duty, Betty Jo Carico, her twin brother Paul Lee Akers, Cecil Akers Jr., Florence Bertha Turner, and Helen Mae Faulkner. She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Adkins; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Lois Scherer; two daughters and son-in-law, Theresa and Jim Dean and Carol Jean Adkins; daughter-in-law Elizabeth "Libby" Smith-Adkins; one sister, Doris Jean Meyer; three grandchildren, Joshua Lykins, Lauren Dean, and Spencer Dean. A special heartfelt thanks to Nicole and Becky for their love and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pauline to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019