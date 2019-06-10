







PAULINE KATHERN NICHOLAS COLLINS, 93 of Huntington, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior and join her beloved husband, Autis Walker Collins, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Woodland's Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Arthur and Pastor Lou Ashworth officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Tuesday. She was born April 16, 1926, in Putnam County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Hattie Oxley Nicholas. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and had many friends there. She was a Charter Member of Cross Roads Baptist Church but transferred her membership to 26th Street Baptist Church a few years later where her brother-in-law, Rev. Carl E. Midkiff, was Pastor. She loved Gospel Singing and sang with the Gate City Four and Crown Quartet some years ago. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Henington, and four brothers, Arnold "Nick," Caroll, Harold and Oliver Nicholas. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Pauline Nicholas; many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Doretha Asbury who took care of all her needs; two stepdaughters, Barbara Jean (Jim) Wilmer of Santa Ana, Calif., and Patricia Anne Anderson of Holly Springs, N.C.; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Woodland's especially Sarah Withrow for all her attention and care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 10, 2019