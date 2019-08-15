Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
PAULINE MARIE DYER PRICE

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of PAULINE MARIE DYER PRICE, age 91, our loving, devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left peacefully at St. Mary's Medical Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born December 23, 1927, in Ranger, W.Va., to the late Farley Winfred Dyer and Ethel Ora Webb Dyer Vandermuelen. She is preceded in death by her devoted, loving husband, Harold Price, whom she married May 19, 1945. Also preceding her in death are son, Alan Sherrell Price of Ranger, W.Va., and her brother, Arvil Dyer of Santa Clara, California. She was the beloved mother of daughter, Arema Joi Price Tomblin (Keith), and daughter-in-law (wife of Sherrell), LaDonna Porter Price. Proud grandmother to David Alan Price (Richard) of Charleston, W.Va., Brian Keith Tomblin of West Hamlin, W.Va., Amy Pauline Tomblin Adkins (Terry) of Alum Creek, W.Va., and great-grandchildren, Austin Lee Adkins and Aubry Joi Adkins. Also surviving is sister, Betsy Vandermeulen Snow of Mooresville, North Carolina, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She was a member of the Ranger United Baptist Church and a retired custodian at Ranger Elementary School. We would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers at Lincoln Continuous Care, Hamlin, West Virginia, for the outstanding care she received the last few years while she was a resident. We would also like to thank the Pulmonary Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center, especially her nurse, Nicole Adams, RN, and Dr. Sybil Parsley for the kind, compassionate care they provided in her final days. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Ranger United Baptist Church with Brother Joey Ferguson and Brother Darnell Cyfers officiating. Private family viewing will be Friday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, West Virginia. McGhee-Hanldley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Download Now