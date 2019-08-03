|
|
|
PAULINE RUTH "POLLY" JUDD, 91, of Ashland, mother of Mark Judd of Elizabethtown, Ky., Naomi Judd of Leipers Fork, Tenn., and Margaret Mandell of Los Angeles, Calif., died July 31 in Bridgeport Health and Rehab Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was formerly an Ashland City Commissioner and worked in the family business, The Hamburger Inn. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hope's Place, 1100 Greenup Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019