PEARL MORRISON STEVENSON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Carter and Jane Morrison, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pearl was born on December 19, 1933, in Logan, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Naval Chief Petty Officer 1st Class William Earl Stevenson, her parents and siblings Ethel Mae Adkins, Sam Morrison, Deloris Bowen, and two infant siblings. She is survived by her son, David Wayne and his wife Brenda (Powers) Stevenson; two granddaughters and their husbands, Jessica and Dr. Erick Willis and Dr. Kara and Travis Smith. Pearl also adored her great-grandchildren, Evan and Abby Willis and Kennedy and Abram Smith. She is also survived by siblings Pauline M. Bragg, Paul Edward Morrison and Patricia Ann Jordan as well many nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Pearl loved her. She was exceptionally kind to all, both human and animal. She will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Pearl's favorite charity, . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020