PEGGY ANN FERRIS passed away Sept. 8, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida, following a brief illness. A Huntington resident for many years, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gallaher Ferris, on April 5, 2017. A joint memorial service for Peggy and Larry will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Huntington at Spring Hill Cemetery. Born in Hamlin, West Virginia, to Arlie Carter and Edna Irene (Holley) Carter, Peggy graduated from Huntington East High School in 1949 and married Larry, her high school sweetheart, in 1953. Kind, gentle and devoted to her family, she was always a comforting presence in their lives. An empathetic listener, friend to many, she was a lifelong crafter and enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, crochet and making beadwork jewelry. She is survived by children, Amanda (Andy) Anderson, Scott (Jeanne) Ferris, Brad (Diana) Ferris and Craig (Shelley) Ferris, as well as cherished grandchildren, Evan and Hayley Anderson and Sarah and Annie Ferris.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019