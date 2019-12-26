The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
PEGGY ANN HAYTON


1930 - 2019
PEGGY ANN HAYTON Obituary

PEGGY ANN HAYTON, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tim Yates. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born October 14, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Giovanni and Mary Spencer Barr. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Lynn Hayton. Peggy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Eugenia Hayton of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michelle and Christopher Shaw; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Zachary Meredith. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
