PEGGY ANN HAYTON, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tim Yates. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born October 14, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Giovanni and Mary Spencer Barr. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Lynn Hayton. Peggy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Eugenia Hayton of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michelle and Christopher Shaw; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Zachary Meredith. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019