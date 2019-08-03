|
|
|
PEGGY BAKER DAY, 84, of Ironton, widow of Lawrence "Sonny" Baker II and Harlan Day, died July 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools for Technology & Curriculum, 912 South Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019