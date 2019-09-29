Home

PEGGY LOU (SMITH) SOVINE

PEGGY LOU (SMITH) SOVINE Obituary




PEGGY LOU SMITH SOVINE, of South Bend, Ind., died Sept. 17, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Daughter of the late Herschel "Short" and Lenora Smith of Huntington, and sister to Don Smith, former basketball coach at Vinson High School, from which they both graduated (Peggy, Class of '54). She was married to the late (May 2015) Homer Raymond Sovine, formerly of Hurricane. She is survived by two daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
