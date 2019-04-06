







PEGGY SUE ADKINS, 81, of Wayne, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tony Clay. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born June 13, 1937, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dallas and Gladys Leone Farra Frasher. Peggy was a homemaker and member of the Salem United Baptist Church. Her husband, Jack Maynard, also preceded her in death, along with a son, Steven Michael Maynard; a sister, Ella Fay Sparks; a brother, Billy Sam Frasher; and a grandson, Derrick Dale Maynard. Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Gallaher and husband Will of San Antonio, TX; two sons, Jeff Maynard and Joe Maynard, both of Wayne; four sisters, Donna Merritt (Hugh), Sandy Adkins, Kay Elliott (Stanley), all of Wayne, Joyce Galloway of Hartford, W.Va.; a special sister-in-law, Billie Frasher; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care given to our mother. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary