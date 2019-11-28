The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
PEGGY SUE ADKINS

PEGGY SUE ADKINS, 76, of Dryden, Mich., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away November 21, 2019, in Michigan. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mays Cemetery, East Lynn by Rev. Carlos Gibson. She was born December 17, 1942, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late James and Vinnie Sexton. She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Adkins and Crystal Adkins, both of Imlay City, Mich.; brother Donald Sexton of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren Brandon Adkins (Courtney), Amanda Adkins (Paul), Bailee Adkins, Tyler Copley (Sarah) and Sophie Kirby, Sara Gramer (Matt), Eric Woodruff and Matthew Wolber; four great-grandchildren, Kendall, Dawson, Jaxon and Evie; also her long time companion of 28 years, John McCaffrey and his daughter Susan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
